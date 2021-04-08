Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes $300MM Specialty Finance Company Transaction

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson has closed a $300MM Credit Facility for a Specialty Finance client that is growing rapidly in the Asset Management and Alternative Investments worlds. Our client was attracted not only to the competitive rate on this facility, but also the structure which was designed to grow with the company as they grow- with an incredible amount of flexibility embedded; says Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking.

Cambridge Wilkinson is deep in the Specialty Finance industry and in the equity and credit space. We are happy that we are able bring our clients creative facilities that are designed to meet their specific needs, and not just offer rigid, pre-designed, off the shelf "products", says Bolandian. Cambridge Wilkinson specializes in arranging equity, credit facilities, forward flow, warehouse lines and portfolio sales that range from $25MM-$5BLN for clients.

About us

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections and confidence to get deals done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions and real estate entities, as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns and endowments.

Representative transactions include prior experience of firm members. All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking

RBolandian@cambridgewilkinson.com

Howard Chernin, Partner & COO

HChernin@cambridgewilkinson.com

US 1-646-582-9423

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-wilkinson-investment-banking-closes-300mm-specialty-finance-company-transaction-301265237.html

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson