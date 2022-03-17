Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes $80 Million Debt Facility for Multi-Family Real Estate Development

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of an $80MM debt facility for a long track record real estate sponsor in the Southeast United States. This bridge and construction facility will be used to develop a multi-family development on a 600-acre master plan community. Our client has purchased more than 28 projects representing 2,600+ entitled acres and 6,000+ units.

"We have seen continued demand for both equity and debt capital from prominent Real Estate Firms that have robust pipelines of projects across the country. We are happy to have brought a strategically structured bridge and construction solution to this client, which is designed to grow with their portfolio as they continue to expand. We at CW work with real estate sponsors across all property types and geographies, sourcing capital solutions which allow them to scale their platforms" said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking

RBolandian@cambridgewilkinson.com

Howard Chernin, Partner & COO

HChernin@cambridgewilkinson.com

US 1-646-582-9423

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-wilkinson-investment-banking-closes-80-million-debt-facility-for-multi-family-real-estate-development-301505008.html

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson