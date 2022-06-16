Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes £50 Million Co-Invest Vehicle for CRE Bridge Lender

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the recent closing of a £50MM JV-programmatic co-investment vehicle for a private CRE bridge lender based in the UK. Our Client provides highly structured mezzanine loans to UK-based commercial real estate developers with a JV component as part of the overall structure to actively engage and manage the development process and risk. The JV capital raised from an institutional investor will be deployed across various property types and is focused on value add opportunities.

"We are pleased to be able to assist one of our overseas clients during these extremely volatile times. Our investor network continues to express interest in mandates not only in the United States, but around the world, with a particular interest in Western Europe on the credit side. We continue to expand our investor network domestically, as well as overseas across Family Offices, Private Equity as well as across the entire spectrum of Private Credit investors." said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson."

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking

RBolandian@cambridgewilkinson.com

Howard Chernin, Partner & COO

HChernin@cambridgewilkinson.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-wilkinson-investment-banking-closes-50-million-co-invest-vehicle-for-cre-bridge-lender-301569576.html

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson