Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes Initial $30 Million Co-Invest Vehicle for Mortgage Servicing Client

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $30MM co-invest vehicle for a private fully-licensed, GSE approved Client. Our Client provides institutional clients with the opportunity to participate in the niche Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") asset class as an inherent interest rate hedge and as a direct investment as well. The invested capital will be used to purchase pools of bulk and flow MSRs on the behalf of institutional clients based upon their individual respective risk/return parameters.

"As the capital markets landscape continues to shift, we continue to pair up the correct capital partners with our Clients across not only specialty finance and real estate, but across most industries. Matching the correct form of capital as well as establishing partnerships to help our clients scale their platforms is our top priority. In this specific instance, this initial $30 Million is the beginning of what we believe may ultimately scale to $200MM+ for this client" said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

