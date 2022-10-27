Camden Property Tightens FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Thursday, Camden Property Trust (CPT) tightened its outlook for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $5.98 to $6.02 per share, FFO of $6.57 to $6.61 per share, and revenue growth of 11% to 11.50%. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue growth of 24.40%.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $5.87 to $6.07 per share, FFO of $6.48 to $6.68 per share, and revenue growth of 10.75% to 11.75%.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.36 to $0.40 per share and FFO of $1.72 to $1.76 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.45 per share.