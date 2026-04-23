Cameco Aktie
WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085
|
23.04.2026 11:44:00
Cameco: The Uranium Powerhouse I'd Buy on Every Dip and Hold Through Any Energy Shock
Investors are zeroing in on energy, and for good reason. Coming into this year, the surge in energy demand, particularly from data centers, shows no signs of slowing. Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions remind us of the fragility of our global energy supply chains.The recent conflict in Iran has proven this, with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz impacting up to 9.1 million barrels of oil per day, leading the International Energy Agency (IEA) to call it "the largest disruption in history."Energy prices continue to swing rapidly amid uncertainty over the conflict. However, recent market volatility is an opportunity for investors, and one uranium powerhouse I'd buy on any dip is Cameco (NYSE: CCJ). The company has a strong presence in North America and should do well as the U.S. adds more nuclear reactors over the coming decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cameco Corp.
|
20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cameco stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cameco präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Cameco legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)