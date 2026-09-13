Cameco Aktie

Cameco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.09.2026 07:15:00

Cameco Controls the Uranium Refinery That Puts Canada in the Driver's Seat

Nuclear power is experiencing a renaissance thanks to surging electricity demand. While the highlight of the increase in demand is new technologies like artificial intelligence and electric cars, the truth is that countries rising up the socioeconomic ladder are also a key driver. Nuclear power, and the companies that support it, are likely to see huge demand. But don't just think about utilities because nuclear reactors can't run without the nuclear fuel that Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) produces. And, it owns an important asset in Canada that positions it well for the future.

Cameco has mined for uranium for a very long time, so it is well known in the industry. And, given its location in economically and politically stable Canada, it is a reliable supplier to the nuclear power industry. But there's something important to remember here, because just mining for uranium isn't really the end of the story. Raw uranium is actually pretty useless to a utility that owns a nuclear power plant. It has to be processed into a usable form.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cameco Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cameco Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cameco Corp. 83,22 -0,76% Cameco Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:50 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05:52 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen