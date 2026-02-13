Cameco Aktie
WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085
|
13.02.2026 19:50:44
Cameco Q4 Earnings Rise, Full-Year Profit Jumps
(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCJ) on Friday, reported stronger consolidated financial performance for both the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $1,201 million from $1,183 million in 2024. Net earnings climbed to $199 million, compared with $135 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share were $0.46, up from $0.31 a year earlier.
Adjusted net earnings improved to $217 million from $157 million, with adjusted and diluted earnings per share rising to $0.50 from $0.36. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $591 million from $524 million.
For the full year 2025, revenue rose to $3,482 million from $3,136 million in 2024. Net earnings attributable to equity holders surged to $590 million, compared with $172 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.35 compared with $0.39.
Adjusted net earnings advanced to $627 million from $292 million, with adjusted earnings per share rising to $1.44 from $0.67. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $1,929 million from $1,531 million.
CCJ is currently trading at $112.97 down $3.42 or 2.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
