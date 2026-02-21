Cameco Aktie

WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085

21.02.2026 07:05:00

Cameco Stock Down to Below $120 -- Is Now the Time to Buy?

Nuclear power is enjoying a renaissance both in the U.S. and around the world right now.Between the power demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and a desire for green energy without the limitations of solar and wind, countries around the world are investing heavily in their nuclear capacity.Demand for uranium, the spicy yellow rock those nuclear reactors rely upon, has surged in the past year and uranium's spot price has surged 32% over the past 12 months as the prices of almost every other energy resource has fallen. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
