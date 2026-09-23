Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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23.09.2026 15:59:01
Cameco vs. MP Materials: Does Uranium or Rare Earths Make a Better Stock Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) and MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) means weighing the steady growth of nuclear power against the high-stakes demand for rare earth magnets essential for electric vehicles and defense.
Cameco is a global leader in uranium production, serving as a backbone for the nuclear energy industry. MP Materials focuses on the rare earth supply chain, aiming to provide a Western alternative to Chinese dominance. Both companies provide materials critical to the energy transition, but they offer very different risk and reward profiles for investors.
Cameco operates as a vertically integrated nuclear fuel company, handling everything from mining uranium to fabricating fuel for reactors. It serves a diverse base of 39 uranium customers and 33 conversion customers across 16 countries. This global reach makes it a central player in nuclear energy stocks.
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|Cameco Corp.
|79,46
|-0,33%
|MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
|42,65
|-0,93%