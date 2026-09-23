Cameco vs. MP Materials: Does Uranium or Rare Earths Make a Better Stock Buy in 2026?

Choosing between Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) and MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) means weighing the steady growth of nuclear power against the high-stakes demand for rare earth magnets essential for electric vehicles and defense.

Cameco is a global leader in uranium production, serving as a backbone for the nuclear energy industry. MP Materials focuses on the rare earth supply chain, aiming to provide a Western alternative to Chinese dominance. Both companies provide materials critical to the energy transition, but they offer very different risk and reward profiles for investors.

Cameco operates as a vertically integrated nuclear fuel company, handling everything from mining uranium to fabricating fuel for reactors. It serves a diverse base of 39 uranium customers and 33 conversion customers across 16 countries. This global reach makes it a central player in nuclear energy stocks.

Continue reading