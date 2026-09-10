Rare Earth Metals Aktie

Rare Earth Metals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0BKLM / ISIN: CA75381Y1060

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10.09.2026 19:52:51

Cameco vs. TMC The Metals Co: Is a Uranium Stock or Rare Earth Metals Venture the Better Buy in 2026?

Investors are weighing traditional nuclear power against futuristic deep-sea mining as the world seeks carbon-free energy. Choosing between Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) and TMC The Metals Company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) depends on your appetite for risk.

Cameco provides the uranium that fuels today's nuclear reactors, while TMC aims to extract polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor for tomorrow's batteries. Both companies occupy unique niches within the global push for sustainability. This comparison highlights their divergent business models and financial health to help you decide which is a better fit for your 2026 portfolio.

Cameco is a dominant force in the global uranium industry, operating mines and processing facilities that provide fuel for nuclear reactors. As a prominent player among nuclear energy stocks, it manages the entire fuel cycle, from extracting raw ore in Saskatchewan to providing fuel services for utility customers. The company serves a diverse global base of nuclear power providers, though it does not disclose individual customer names in its latest annual report filed for the most recent year.

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Cameco Corp. 83,86 -3,10% Cameco Corp.

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