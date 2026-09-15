Cameco Aktie
WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085
|
15.09.2026 23:45:02
Cameco vs. USA Rare Earth: Which Renewable Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As global demand for reliable power and advanced manufacturing materials surges, investors are evaluating different paths to profit. Is the market leader Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) or the newcomer USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) the better pick?
Cameco provides the uranium that fuels nuclear reactors globally, operating as a mature and profitable energy player. In contrast, USA Rare Earth is attempting to build a domestic supply chain for critical magnets and rare earth metals. While they serve different industries, both stocks appeal to those betting on the future of high-tech infrastructure.
As a leader among nuclear energy stocks, Cameco produces uranium and fuel services for utilities around the globe. The company serves nuclear utilities in 16 countries, selling products through a mix of long-term contracts and the spot market. This global footprint allows it to capitalize on the increasing interest in carbon-free baseload power.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cameco Corp.
|
30.07.26
|Ausblick: Cameco präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cameco informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: Cameco legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cameco stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cameco Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cameco Corp.
|79,32
|0,46%
|Renewable Corp
|0,00
|-99,00%
|USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
|15,40
|-1,97%