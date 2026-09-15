Cameco Aktie

Cameco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085

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15.09.2026 23:45:02

Cameco vs. USA Rare Earth: Which Renewable Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As global demand for reliable power and advanced manufacturing materials surges, investors are evaluating different paths to profit. Is the market leader Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) or the newcomer USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) the better pick?

Cameco provides the uranium that fuels nuclear reactors globally, operating as a mature and profitable energy player. In contrast, USA Rare Earth is attempting to build a domestic supply chain for critical magnets and rare earth metals. While they serve different industries, both stocks appeal to those betting on the future of high-tech infrastructure.

As a leader among nuclear energy stocks, Cameco produces uranium and fuel services for utilities around the globe. The company serves nuclear utilities in 16 countries, selling products through a mix of long-term contracts and the spot market. This global footprint allows it to capitalize on the increasing interest in carbon-free baseload power.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cameco Corp. 79,32 0,46% Cameco Corp.
Renewable Corp 0,00 -99,00% Renewable Corp
USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A- 15,40 -1,97% USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

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