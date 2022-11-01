|
01.11.2022 08:00:00
Camelot refused to help me save my sick uncle’s funeral plan
It was only by accessing his account online I managed to stop £18 a month to the national lotteryMy widowed uncle is receiving palliative care for brain cancer and is no longer able to handle his affairs.His daughter had power of attorney (POA) but she died of cancer last year, and the rapid decline in his health left no time for me to become the replacement guardian. Continue reading...
