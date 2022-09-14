Cameron Eastman Joins Transflo as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned SaaS Executive Has Scaled Multiple Companies and Earned a Reputation as a Hypergrowth Enabler

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transflo, a leading mobile and cloud-based platform that automates and unifies supply chain processes and mobility, today announced that the company hired SaaS sector veteran Cameron Eastman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Eastman is focused on preparing the company as it enters hyper-growth mode through accelerating digital innovation and expanding its intelligent automation capabilities.

Eastman brings an impressive track-record and deep expertise to the position. He began his career with Deloitte, after which he built and led accounting and finance teams at high-growth private equity-backed firms. He served as Divisional CFO where he focused on organic growth, M&A and joint ventures. Prior to joining Transflo, Eastman served as Vice President of Finance at Kantata, where he led a successful private equity deal and merger with Kimble.

"I am honored to join the talented Transflo team at such a pivotal time," Eastman said. "I look forward to facilitating the next wave of growth, as more organizations seek workflow automation, freight digitization, and a more connected ecosystem." Eastman stated he was drawn to Transflo because of its reputation as long-standing industry leader, combined with a proven record of innovation and a resilient business model. Eastman added, "The company already has a significant market leadership position, as well as unmatched customer base and market density. I'm looking forward to helping the business to realize its growth and profitability goals while delivering industry leading software solutions to its customers."

"Cameron is a seasoned financial leader and is exceptionally skilled at accelerating the business goals of high growth companies. He has gained the respect of customers, colleagues, investors and peers by formulating thoughtful strategies, and ensuring operational excellence," said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo. "Cameron has already made an impact with his deep expertise in the software industry, teamwork approach, customer-focus, and business acumen. He will serve as a critical executive leader as Transflo expands the reach and impact of its solutions for customers across the freight ecosystem."

Eastman earned a B.A. in economics with an accounting minor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He and his family reside in Southern California and his hobbies include surfing and golfing.

About Transflo

Transflo®, a Pegasus TransTech company, is a trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions to the transportation industry in North America. Transflo's customer-focused mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app. Organizations throughout Transflo's neutral ecosystem use the end-to-end solution suite and digital platform to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo has set the pace for innovation in transportation software for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Cash

transflo@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cameron-eastman-joins-transflo-as-chief-financial-officer-301624244.html

SOURCE Transflo