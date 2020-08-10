Cameron LNG Train 3 Begins Commercial Operation

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International Ltd. today announced the beginning of commercial operation of Train 3 at Cameron LNG, which is jointly owned by Sempra LNG, Total S.E., Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

"This is a major accomplishment. It's a testament to our dedication and resilience in reaching commercial operation on this world class project during these challenging times," said Samik Mukherjee, Group Senior Vice President for Projects. "We share this achievement with our partner, Chiyoda. I want to thank Andy Dadosky, our project director, and the thousands of team members, both past and present, that made it possible."

McDermott and Chiyoda have provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the Cameron LNG project since the project's initial award in 2014. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

"I commend the entire team for their focused efforts on safety, quality and delivery as they finish the third, and final train, of the Cameron LNG project," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Their commitment and hard work made it possible to reach full commercial operation."

