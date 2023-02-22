CAMILLE ROSE ROSEMARY COLLECTION IS A RECIPE FOR BEAUTY

THE POWER OF ROSEMARY HEALS HAIR AND SCALP

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camille Rose, is excited to announce the launch of the Rosemary Collection - a naturally scented, vegan hair care collection developed to stop breakage, strengthen strands and promote healthy hair growth for all hair textures.

Straight from the Camille Rose beauty garden to Janell's beauty kitchen to your home, this collection comprises five hair revitalizing products to include:

Strengthening Hair Drops: An intensely nourishing, multi-use oil that is enriched with pure rosemary to promote a healthy scalp, hair retention, stronger strands, and shiny hair.

Hair Scalp & Cleanser: An invigorating hair and scalp cleanser specially crafted to gently cleanse the hair of product while balancing strands with moisture.

Rosemary Water Spritzer : A pure rosemary mist crafted to decrease scalp sensitivity, stimulate hair follicles, and boost the look of your hair.

Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner: Daily texture moisturizer crafted to detangle, strengthen, and prepare strands for growth.

5-Minute Hair Mask: A deep conditioner crafted to discourage breakage, strengthen strands, and encourage hair growth and retention in a matter of time.

Rosemary, a traditional healing herb, is scientifically proven to stimulate hair growth, prevent premature graying hair, and alleviate itchy scalp and dandruff. A 2015 study by The National Center for Biotechnology Information cites rosemary oil as good as minoxidil for stimulating hair growth. "The anti-inflammatory properties of rosemary oil promote healthy blood circulation to the scalp allowing for natural hair growth and renewal", says Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose. She continues; "We create all our products with premium food grade ingredients because if it's good enough to eat, it's good enough for your skin, scalp and hair".

Camille Rose, founded in 2011 by Janell Stephens, a diasporic pioneer in natural hair and skin care across tri-continental bridge of United States, UK and Africa, is a multi-million dollar, fully Black owned, independent hair and skin care brand available in over 300,000 locations including national retail chains such as Target, Ulta, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sally's Beauty, Whole Foods, Walgreens and CVS locations to name a select few throughout the US and around the globe. Camille Rose Spa and Camille Rose Home have further established the company as a total lifestyle brand.

