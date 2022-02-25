|
25.02.2022 16:00:00
CAMILO Announces North American Arena Tour "Camilo - North American Tour 2022"
MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® nominated and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner, critically acclaimed, singer-songwriter Camilo has announced his upcoming "Camilo - North American Tour 2022." The tour, presented by entertainment company Loud And Live, will kick off onAugust 27 inNew Yorkat Radio City Music Hall, and will continue through November hitting major cities such as Miami, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, Puerto Ricoand more!
Camilo announces new arena tour.
This marks the first time Camilo will offer his show in the country's main arenas as well as in two Canadian cities, a notable feat not only for Camilo, but for La Tribu who have supported him from the start of his career.
"After collaborating in 2021 on Camilo's first and successful tour, Mis Manos US Tour, it is an honor to announce his return to the arenas of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada with his Camilo – North American Tour 2022," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.
Pre-sales will go live on Monday, February 28 and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning March 3 at 10AM local time in each market at CamiloTour2022.com.
Before starting this tour, he will perform in Paris, London, Zurich, Milan and 16 cities in Spain starting June 23.
Most recently, Camilo wrapped up his sold-outMis Manos Tour in December 2021 in Mexico after visiting major US cities as well as Puerto Rico, Argentina and Colombia.
Currently the admired singer-songwriter is working on his next studio album.
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and contentdevelopment. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven byits passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
Sigue a Loud And Live en / Follow Loud And Live on:
www.loudlive.com
www.instagram.com/loud_live
www.instagram.com/loudliveentertainment/
www.instagram.com/loudlivesports/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camilo-announces-north-american-arena-tour-camilo--north-american-tour-2022-301490531.html
SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.