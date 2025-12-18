GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

GlaxoSmithKline für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 940610 / ISIN: US37733W1053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 13:47:52

CAMP4 Therapeutics Teams With GSK On ASO Drug Candidates

(RTTNews) - CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (CAMP) on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic research, collaboration and license agreement with GSK to develop antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug candidates targeting multiple genes linked to neurodegenerative and kidney diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, CAMP4 will receive an upfront payment of $17.5 million. The company is also eligible for additional development and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales.

CAMP4 will use its proprietary RAP Platform to identify regulatory RNAs controlling the expression of selected gene targets and to generate ASO candidates designed to increase target gene expression. GSK will be responsible for further development and commercialization of any ASO drug candidates arising from the collaboration.

"Protein under-expression plays a critical role in diseases such as neurodegenerative and kidney disease. Our collaboration with GSK, focused on the rapid identification of novel targets and potential ASO therapeutics that increase the expression of validated genetic targets, underscores the potential of our discovery platform to create transformational medicines for patients," said Josh Mandel-Brehm, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4.

CAMP4 Therapeutics shares were down more than 5% in premarket trading after closing at $7.13 on Wednesday, up 1.7%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu CalAmp CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:30 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen