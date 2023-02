Campaign for four-day week aims to sign up more firms after UK trial success

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

‘The world is ready,’ says campaign after 56 out of 61 firms in trial extend policyThe organisers of the world’s largest trial of the four-day working week have launched a drive to persuade more companies to try the idea, after receiving global coverage.The 4 Day Week Campaign said it aimed to persuade hundreds more companies to adopt the four-day week – crucially with no loss of pay for workers – after the six-month trial concluded this month. Autonomy, a thinktank supporting the campaign, said it would help companies in the transition during a national rollout programme. Continue reading...