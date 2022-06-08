|
08.06.2022 13:22:16
Campbell Soup Co. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year
The company's earnings came in at $188 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $0.70 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $2.13 billion from $1.98 billion last year.
Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $188 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.85
