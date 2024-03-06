Campbell Soup Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $203 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $232 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $2.46 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $203 Mln. vs. $232 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.09 to $3.15