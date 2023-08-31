31.08.2023 13:19:36

Campbell Soup Co. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $169 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $96 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $2.07 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $169 Mln. vs. $96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $2.07 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.

