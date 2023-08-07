Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.08.2023 13:30:34

Campbell Soup To Buy Sovos Brands For $2.7 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Company (CPB), a food company, and food brand Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO), announced on Monday that they have inked a deal for Campbell to acquire Sovos Brands, Inc., for $23 per share in cash or around $2.7 billion.

The acquisition, expected to conclude by December end, is expected to add to earnings per share by the second year of Campbell.

The companies, said: "The strategic transaction adds a high-growth, market-leading premium portfolio of brands to diversify and enhance Campbell's Meals & Beverages division, providing a substantial runway for sustained profitable growth…"

For 2022, Sovos Brands had posted adjusted net sales of $8372 million.

Post transaction, Sovos Brands' results will be managed within Campbell's Meals & Beverage division.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sovos Brands Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sovos Brands Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Campbell Soup Co. 40,13 -2,19% Campbell Soup Co.
Sovos Brands Inc Registered Shs 22,55 -0,04% Sovos Brands Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street ist am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen