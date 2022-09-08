CAMPBELL'S® CHUNKY® UNVEILS 'CHUNKY SACKS HUNGER' PROGRAM; PLEDGES TO DONATE ONE MILLION MEALS THIS NFL SEASON

Chunky Sacks Hunger will team up with NFL players and teams to drive awareness and donations across local NFL communities

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, Campbell's® Chunky® has answered the call to fight food insecurity in partnership with the NFL. To further inspire NFL fans to join the fight, Chunky announced the formation of 'Chunky Sacks Hunger' – a program to fight food insecurity and donate one million meals* to people in need this NFL season through a partnership with Feeding America.

More than 38 million people in the United States – including 12 million children – struggle with access to adequate food and nutrition.** Chunky Sacks Hunger strives to "sack" food insecurity by shining a spotlight on the issue and provide food and other much needed donations to fuel local communities across the country. From hosting local events that drive food bank donations to supporting national disaster relief initiatives, the program will be committed to delivering food resources to people who need it most.

"Fueling people through nutritious meals is embedded in Chunky's DNA," said Gary Mazur, Vice President of Marketing, Soup & Broth, Campbell Soup Company. "In today's world, where many continue to face hunger, we're proud to launch Chunky Sacks Hunger and help bring more attention to this issue, while serving our partner communities through our pledge of donating one million meals."

As part of its pledge to donate one million meals, Chunky is partnering with 11 teams across the NFL to host events in their communities. At each event, Chunky will be partnering with a star defensive player to help drive awareness of food insecurity. The list of teams and players include:

Calais Campbell , Defensive Lineman, Baltimore Ravens

, Defensive Lineman, Baltimore Ravens Eddie Jackson , Safety, Chicago Bears

, Safety, Chicago Bears Sam Hubbard , Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals

, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals Alex Anzalone , Linebacker, Detroit Lions

, Linebacker, Detroit Lions De'Vondre Campbell, Linebacker, Green Bay Packers

Kayvon Thibodeaux , Outside Linebacker, New York Giants

, Outside Linebacker, New York Giants Jordan Davis , Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles Jordyn Brooks , Linebacker, Seattle Seahawks

, Linebacker, Seattle Seahawks Kevin Byard , Safety, Tennessee Titans

In addition to the Chunky Sacks Hunger player roster, Chunky will continue to work with Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and will be joined this year by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Chunky Sacks Hunger will also donate to the communities of Los Angeles and Indianapolis.

To help launch Chunky Sacks Hunger and kick off the work to donate one million meals, Chunky was on the ground at NFL Kickoff in Los Angeles with the Los Angeles Rams to donate 100,000 meals* to the LA Regional Food Bank. Fans can stay up-to-date on community efforts by visiting ChunkySacksHunger.com and following the brand on Instagram and Twitter.

*Per Feeding America's calculations, $1 = 10 meals (https://www.feedingamerica.org/ways-to-give/faq/about-our-claims)

**Source: Feeding America

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

