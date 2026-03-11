Campbell's Trims FY26 Outlook; Stock Down 5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Campbell's Co. (CPB) trimmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, based on first half results, current operating environment and a more cautious view for the balance of the year.

The guidance is driven by the near-term outlook for the company's Snacks business and select incremental trade investments.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share on organic net sales decline of 2 to 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.55 per share on organic net sales between down 1 percent and up 1 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, CPB is trading on the Nasdaq at $23.47, down $1.21 or 4.90 percent.

