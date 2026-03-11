Campbell Soup Aktie

Campbell Soup für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850561 / ISIN: US1344291091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.03.2026 12:45:46

Campbell's Trims FY26 Outlook; Stock Down 5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Campbell's Co. (CPB) trimmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, based on first half results, current operating environment and a more cautious view for the balance of the year.

The guidance is driven by the near-term outlook for the company's Snacks business and select incremental trade investments.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share on organic net sales decline of 2 to 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.55 per share on organic net sales between down 1 percent and up 1 percent.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, CPB is trading on the Nasdaq at $23.47, down $1.21 or 4.90 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Campbell Soup Co.

mehr Nachrichten