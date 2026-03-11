Campbell Soup Aktie
WKN: 850561 / ISIN: US1344291091
|
11.03.2026 12:45:46
Campbell's Trims FY26 Outlook; Stock Down 5% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Campbell's Co. (CPB) trimmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, based on first half results, current operating environment and a more cautious view for the balance of the year.
The guidance is driven by the near-term outlook for the company's Snacks business and select incremental trade investments.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share on organic net sales decline of 2 to 1 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.55 per share on organic net sales between down 1 percent and up 1 percent.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, CPB is trading on the Nasdaq at $23.47, down $1.21 or 4.90 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Campbell Soup Co.
|
20:03
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 legt zum Start des Mittwochshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.03.26
|Ausblick: Campbell Soup legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel Campbell Soup-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Campbell Soup-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier Campbell Soup-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Campbell Soup-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Campbell Soup-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Campbell Soup-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)