Camping Deals Make Summer Vacations Possible for Under $100 per Night

Campspot is hooking campers up with up to 50% off at 200 campgrounds around the country through March 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March has historically been a peak booking month for campers planning their travel for the warmer seasons to come. Campspot, the leading booking site for private campgrounds, wants to help even more travelers commit to time outside this year by offering a first-of-its-kind booking promotion. From March 14 through March 19, Campspot will hook campers up with the best deals of the season, offering special booking bonuses and up to 50% off at nearly 200 participating campgrounds across the country using the code BIGGEST23.

"We know many families are feeling a pinch this year, so we wanted to ease the sting of rising costs for summer travel," said Erin Stender, Campspot CMO. "We collaborated with our network of campground partners around the country to offer exclusive deals for the first time in a coordinated effort to help more families take a trip and make memories together."

Popular deals include:

Book 3 nights, get the 4th free at natural mineral 'spa'

Smokiam RV Resort in Soap Lake, Washington offers adventure and activities for all ages with luxurious cabin or teepee rentals and access to a world-renowned mineral lake.

Starting at $49 /night (tent sites) or $102 /night (teepee)

30% off RV sites at desert resort with family-friendly amenities

Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, Arizona offers convenient access to the Grand Canyon plus a pool, splash pad, clubhouse, fitness center and pet park.

S tarting at $50 /night (RV site)

25% off luxurious glamping resort in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains

Glampful in Broadalbin, New York offers safari-style glamping tents and cottages, a local breakfast, forest bathing, fishing and more.

Starting at $198 /night (6 person, pet-friendly tent)

15% off at scenic West Virginia lake retreat

Summerville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse in Mount Nebo, West Virginia boasts beautiful views, lakeside fun, and the state's only working lighthouse.

Starting at $52 /night (RV site) or $179 /night (6-person cabin)

33% off 3-night stays at luxurious wine country hotspot

Sun Outdoors Paso Robles in California wine country offers everything from wine tasting to outdoor movies plus on-site pools, spas, fire pits, a wellness center, and dog parks.

Starting at $99 /night (RV/tent site) or $221 /night (private chalet)

15% off a week stay in sunny, tiki-themed paradise

Margaritaville RV Resort at Lanier Islands in Buford, Georgia boasts a lakeside water park with wave pool, beaches, boating, tiki bars, waterfront dining, golf, and more.

Starting at $55 /night (RV site), $99 /night (glamping tent) or $149 /night (4-person cabin)

Book 3 nights, get the 4th free at family-friendly camp resort

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Quarryville, Pennsylvania offers wooded terrain and activities like mini-golf, a splash pad, kayaking, laser tag, outdoor theater, and more.

Starting at $53 /night (RV/tent site) or $90 /night (5-person cabin)

Click here for imagery. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.*

Deals will go live at 9am ET on March 14 at http://campspot.com/about/biggest-booking-week , and remain valid through March 19. All coupons available while supplies last, so don't delay.

* Terms apply. See http://campspot.com/about/biggest-booking-week for details.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading software provider and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 200,000 campsites across the United States and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camping-deals-make-summer-vacations-possible-for-under-100-per-night-301765364.html

SOURCE Campspot