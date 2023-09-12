|
12.09.2023 13:46:02
Camping World To Acquire Edmundson RV In Edinburgh, Indiana - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) said it is set to acquire Edmundson RV in Edinburgh, Indiana. The transaction will increase the company's Indiana location count to four.
The company said the location currently operates 34 service bays and at closing will span nearly 18 acres and serve as its first exclusive Forest River location in Indiana.
Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, said: "It remains our goal to increase our dealership count to over 320 locations over the next five years, through a combination of acquisitions, new store openings, and manufacturer exclusive locations."
