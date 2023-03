Camping World To Buy Carbon Emery RV

(RTTNews) - Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH), a recreational vehicle seller, announced on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy Carbon Emery RV, a locally owned dealership.

The acquisition, expected to be closed in the second quarter, includes two dealerships conveniently located along historic US Route 6 between Provo and Interstate 70.

Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, said: "Carbon Emery RV expands our presence into the important national park corridor of central Utah, and post-acquisition we expect to solidify our position as the number one RV retailer by unit volume in Utah."

The acquisition will raise CWH's Utah location count to six.