Campspot Announces Integration With Booking.com to Help Campgrounds Fulfill Increasing Demand

Campgrounds on Campspot now have the ability to list their lodging inventory on Booking.com.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campspot, the leading provider of campground reservation software, now offers an integration with Booking.com that allows parks to list lodging inventory on one of the largest and most popular marketplaces in the travel industry.

Since Booking.com already reaches a global travel audience, this integration is a natural fit for Campspot which consistently delivers campgrounds the tools they need to grow. Powering more than 1,800 private parks across the U.S. and Canada, Campspot prioritizes features, integrations, and products that help campgrounds reach more campers and increase revenue. And it shows: total revenue of parks on Campspot grew by 467% comparing Q1 2022 to Q1 2021.

"The Booking.com integration is one of the most requested items from customers," says Campspot CEO Michael Scheinman, "and we're excited to deliver a solution that gives Campspot users a new channel for driving awareness and exposure."

More people than ever are turning to the outdoors industry and adopting a camping lifestyle. Bringing new inventory to the places where consumers are already looking increases visibility for campgrounds and exposes parks—and the camping option— to new customers.

"Having spent over a decade in traditional online travel, I know first-hand how valuable these marketplaces can be to attracting new guests,'' says Scheinman. "It's one of the reasons Campspot has built the largest camping-specific OTA, with our Campspot.com Marketplace and mobile app. But we also know that there is a big audience beyond traditional camping guests, and sites like Booking.com, Airbnb, and Vrbo are a great way to reach that demographic."

The integration, powered by DerbySoft, creates a seamless experience for both the guest and the campground. Lodging information on Booking.com will be accurate and up-to-date, and campgrounds can continue to manage all their inventory—no matter where the listings appear—directly on the Campspot platform.

Campspot shows no signs of slowing down with sights set on even more marketplace integrations in the coming quarters, including Airbnb and Vrbo, and additional plans to continue to forge new trails in the outdoor industry for campgrounds.

About Campspot

Campspot is campground reservation software that empowers campground owners to grow their businesses, while delivering a modern online booking experience for guests. Created by campground owners for campground owners, Campspot is setting the standard for what the best all-in-one management system can be. Smart features like the most powerful grid optimization tool on the market, dynamic pricing, text messaging, integrated point of sale system, and more, help to streamline operations and uncover new revenue opportunities. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Campspot is trusted by over 1,500 campground operators across the U.S. and Canada. To demo the software and learn more, visit software.campspot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/campspot-announces-integration-with-bookingcom-to-help-campgrounds-fulfill-increasing-demand-301574041.html

SOURCE Campspot