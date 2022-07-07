Campspot Opens Proprietary Online Booking API to Campground Brands

Powering over 1,800 private parks in North America, Campspot's proprietary booking API technology is now available for parks to integrate directly into their own booking websites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campspot, the leading provider of campground reservation software, announced today that developers can access Campspot's Online Booking API and integrate their park's real-time rates and inventory into their own website.

With access to Campspot's Online Booking API, multi-park operators and enterprise campground owners can now provide a seamless one-stop shopping and booking experience for their guests to search across all of their properties with a single query, all while maintaining the look and feel of their existing booking engine.

"We've always believed that success for a campground means being able to serve its campers with ease. Offering campgrounds the opportunity to aggregate and consolidate their park inventory and availability into their direct consumer site is just one more empowering feature we can help enable," said Campspot CEO, Michael Scheinman.

Access to Campspot's Online Booking API requires campgrounds to be listed on the Campspot Marketplace, the leading campground OTA in the industry with nearly 2,000 private campgrounds and over 200,000 campsites. Activation requires a one-time access fee and completion of some simple authentication steps. Campgrounds can then work with their in-house development teams or contract with an outside web development agency to integrate real-time rates, availability, and booking features into their own website and/or mobile applications. Parks will automatically benefit from the powerful booking engine parameters and optimization algorithms like session pricing, site holds, lock site, dynamic pricing, along with the robust rules and features available in Campspot's booking engine suite.

"It's an industry-wide challenge to serve the unique complexities and challenges campers need when it comes to reserving a campsite," said Al Scott, Campspot's Chief Technology Officer. "Campspot has spent years building a powerful booking and reservation engine to meet these complex needs and we're excited to enable campgrounds to support their properties and their guests by opening our booking API to developers to build and work into their website."

About Campspot

Campspot is campground reservation software that empowers campground owners to grow their businesses, while delivering a modern online booking experience for guests. Created by campground owners for campground owners, Campspot is setting the standard for what the best all-in-one management system can be. Smart features like the most powerful grid optimization tool on the market, dynamic pricing, text messaging, integrated point of sale system, and more, help to streamline operations and uncover new revenue opportunities. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Campspot is trusted by nearly 2,000 campground operators across the U.S. and Canada. To demo the software and learn more, visit software.campspot.com.

