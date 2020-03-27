CamScanner Provides Free Premium Service to Educational Institutions Until the End of June

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CamScanner, a document scanning and sharing app has made its premium service free to educational institutions until the end of June.

From March 21 to June 30, 2020, users creating email accounts with domain name ending with .edu on CamScanner can enjoy premium service for free. For educational institutions whose email domain name does not end with .edu, users can contact CamScanner directly through its official Facebook or Twitter accounts to have their email address approved.

In addition to regular functions, premium users can convert images to text with OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology and edit the OCR results, export and share them as text files. The premium service also includes auto uploading documents to Box, Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneDrive and OneNote, with over 10G free cloud space.

The situation of COVID-19 has impacted over half of world's student population and the number of people studying and working from home has surged. As a scanning app with over 400 million users in over 200 countries, CamScanner allows users to scan text and graphic using phone or tablet camera. It will also automatically enhance the scan results and users can instantly share the scanned document in PDF and image formats via email, social media platforms, wireless printer, fax, links and others.

With CamScanner, students and teachers can easily convert print and handwritten materials into editable and searchable digital copies. The other highlighted feature of CamScanner - especially for students and teachers - is its smart cropping and auto enhancing function. CamScanner allows users to crop the edge and remove the background of captured documents to make graphics and texts look sharper and clearer. CamScanner also supports wireless printing. Users can fax documents right from the app to over 30 countries and regions.

"We build CamScanner to solve problems of distance learning and working regarding document management. It seems more relevant during this global pandemic, but it is our mission and ethos that technology should transform every aspect of people's life and make it more efficient and easier," said Mr Miller, Marketing Director of CamScanner,

Widely used around the globe, CamScanner has been recognized as the best business app by Apple Store for three consistent years. It supports over 40 languages. CamScanner is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Users can contact CamScanner for the special offer application: https://w103.camscanner.com/apply/index?l=en-us

SOURCE CamScanner