CamSoda Presents Fight Circus Vol. 2, "Circus Harder" this Saturday Night at 10 P.M. ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CamSoda, a leading adult entertainment webcam platform, will stream Fight Circus Vol. 2, "Circus Harder" this Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 P.M. ET. Fights on tomorrow's card include: a 3-on-1 with a super-heavyweight kickboxing champion taking on a team led by a welterweight pro MMA fighter; a spinning strikes and kicks only contest; a tag-team style battle of the bands brawl; and a best-of-five Indian leg wrestling competition between two female fitness models.The entire card will begin streaming for free at 10 P.M ET on www.fightcircus.com. During the event fans can interact directly with fighters in real-time, tipping their favorites just as they would if they were viewing a model on CamSoda.

"The first Fight Circus went better than any of our wildest expectations. From start to finish, the fighters brought the entertainment and we knew immediately that we had to do another one. The question was though, how do we top it," said Daryn Parker, VP, CamSoda. "For Vol. 2, we're bringing back some the favorites with the kicking-only fight and the 2-on-1, but we've upped the ante with matchups that you've only dreamed of. As fight fans ourselves, we want to provide viewers with the fights they've always wanted and wondered about, and can't find anywhere else."

Fight Circus is the spiritual successor to CamSoda Legends, the webcam platform's first foray into the fight world in 2018 with a mixed martial arts card headlined by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Ricco Rodriguez. The event was the first time fans were able to directly interact with fighters in real-time, giving them the ability to determine bonus money and provide extra incentive for the fighters as they watched on the livestream.

