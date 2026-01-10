IonQ Aktie

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

10.01.2026 13:45:00

Can $10,000 Invested in IonQ Transform Into $1 Million?

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the most popular quantum computing stocks on the market. It's a pure play and is solely committed to making its quantum technology the primary option in this industry. It's also a smaller company, with a market cap of under $20 billion. This small size is what could deliver massive returns for IonQ stock, making it attractive to aggressive growth investors. But can IonQ turn $10,000 into $1 million? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
