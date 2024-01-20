|
20.01.2024 14:00:00
Can 3M Double in 5 Years? Here's What It Would Take.
There is very little love on Wall Street for 3M (NYSE: MMM) today. And that makes complete sense given the headwinds the industrial giant is facing, both internally and externally.And yet there is a path that leads to a massive price advance over the next five years. Here's what it would take.The troubles 3M faces today have made headlines across major news outlets. The most attention-grabbing have been its product liability and environmental problems. Notably, users of earplugs it sold to the military have sued the company, saying the products don't work.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
