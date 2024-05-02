Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 10:04:00

Can 3M Turn Around a Stagnant Stock?

3M (NYSE: MMM) was once known as one of the most innovative companies in the world. But a focus on efficiency has hurt the company's growth. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why some recent changes could turn around the company's fortunes.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 30, 2024. The video was published on May 1, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

