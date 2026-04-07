Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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07.04.2026 23:25:00

Can a $10,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Turn Into $1 Million by 2035?

Palantir Technoligies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market. The company is growing at an unbelievable pace and becoming one of the most practical ways for organizations to deploy new AI capabilities. It's heavily used by U.S. government agencies and business customers alike.This has made investors incredibly bullish on the stock, but does it have the potential to transform an initial investment of $10,000 today into $1 million over the long term? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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