26.10.2023 11:10:00
Can a Change in CEO Help Turn Dollar General's Business Around?
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has been one of the worst-performing stocks on the S&P 500 this year, losing just over half of its value thus far. What has in the past been a fairly stable investment has looked catastrophic this year. It's not all the company's fault, however, as rising interest rates and inflation are weighing on consumers.But the situation is concerning as the stock is clearly underperforming an already weak market. As a result, the company made a change in CEO, bringing back Todd Vasos this month. Will the move help fix Dollar General's problems, and can it help turn things around for this beaten-down stock?Dollar General and other retailers got hit with significant headwinds in 2023 as consumers dealt with elevated inflation, which still isn't firmly under control. And despite being a discount retailer and potentially appealing to shoppers on a budget, the company's revenue growth was lackluster and it's well below the company's 10-year average:
