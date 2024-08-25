|
Can a Change in CEO Help Turn Starbucks' Business Around?
A change in leadership can have a drastic impact on a company's strategy, its vision, and ultimately, its financial performance. This month, coffee-chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) made a big move by removing its CEO and bringing in an established leader from Chipotle Mexcian Grill, Brian Niccol.Investors reacted positively, with shares of Starbucks spiking on the development. Can this move solve Starbucks' problems, and is the stock a good buy on this news?Chipotle is known for being one of the fastest growing fast-food chains in the world. Many stocks strive to mimic its level of growth, and investors are often on the lookout for the "next Chipotle," knowing that a business with similar growth opportunities could generate impressive returns.
