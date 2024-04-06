|
06.04.2024 16:08:00
Can a New CEO Save Boeing?
The market reacted positively to the news that Boeing (NYSE: BA) CEO David Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024. But what does it mean for investors? Here's a look at what to expect from the company in the future.In addition to Calhoun's announcement, the Boeing board has elected former Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf as independent board chair from the outgoing Larry Kellner. Mollenkopf will "lead the board's process of selecting Boeing's next CEO." Furthermore, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal was replaced by Boeing's commercial operating officer Stephanie Pope with immediate effect.Given that Pope was formerly the head of Boeing's best-performing segment, Boeing Global Services, it's fair to argue she's been appointed based on a track record of success. Investors have reason to believe Boeing's board will ensure the right person is in the top job, not least because it's full of heavyweight figures in the industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
