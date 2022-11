Can a New CEO Save Disney Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the newest chapter of Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) wild pandemic saga, the company announced on Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger was retaking the reins from ousted company leader Bob Chapek. Iger left his position as executive chairman just 11 months ago, but he's been called back by the board amid mounting streaming losses and a tanking stock price.Part of the problem is an unclear direction for how to steer the company. The parks segment has been a major growth generator over the past few quarters, but underlying what looks like a strong business are multiple premium services and price hikes that aren't sustainable. At the same time, streaming is costing more and more to operate, and Disney's raising the price on that, too.Does Disney have a pricing problem? And can Iger fix it and get the company back on track?