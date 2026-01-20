Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
|
20.01.2026 19:05:00
Can a Stellantis Turnaround Make Investors Rich?
"Buy low and sell high" is seemingly as simple an investing axiom as can be, yet far more challenging to achieve, since there's little use trying to time the market. That complexity helps explain the apparent opportunity that Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) currently offers investors.In fact, over the past three years, Stellantis' stock has shed 35% of its value. Meanwhile, Ford Motor Company -- which is battling warranty costs and quality issues -- posted a 9% gain, and General Motors left competitors in the dust with a 122% gain as the Detroit icon's stock appears to be firing on all cylinders.The complexity goes even further for potential Stellantis investors because they need to consider another question: Can recently appointed CEO Antonio Filosa transform a struggling, identity-lacking Stellantis into a high-flying investment?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantis
|
15:59
|Gute Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Schwache Performance in Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Optimismus in Paris: CAC 40 zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26