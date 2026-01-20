Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 19:05:00

Can a Stellantis Turnaround Make Investors Rich?

"Buy low and sell high" is seemingly as simple an investing axiom as can be, yet far more challenging to achieve, since there's little use trying to time the market. That complexity helps explain the apparent opportunity that Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) currently offers investors.In fact, over the past three years, Stellantis' stock has shed 35% of its value. Meanwhile, Ford Motor Company -- which is battling warranty costs and quality issues -- posted a 9% gain, and General Motors left competitors in the dust with a 122% gain as the Detroit icon's stock appears to be firing on all cylinders.The complexity goes even further for potential Stellantis investors because they need to consider another question: Can recently appointed CEO Antonio Filosa transform a struggling, identity-lacking Stellantis into a high-flying investment?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

mehr Nachrichten