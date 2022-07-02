|
02.07.2022 16:53:00
Can Advertising Help Netflix Stock Bounce Back?
While Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was thriving for many years before 2020, the pandemic -- which forced people to stay inside and find ways to entertain themselves -- was a major boon for the business. But recently, as economies reopen and things return to normal, the company is struggling to achieve the impressive growth to which shareholders are so accustomed. This top streaming stock needs to find a way to turn its prospects around, and advertising might be the answer. It has been widely reported that because of shutting off its service in Russia, Netflix ended up losing 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022 (compared to adding 500,000). And the management team, led by co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings, predicts the loss of another 2 million customers in the just-ended second quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"


