Can AI Be a Game-Changer for Teladoc?

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) started this year with a goal of improving its efficiency and making progress on its path to profitability. So far, it has been delivering on its promises. It reported earnings that met or beat its forecasts in the second quarter, and raised the lower end of its annual guidance range. Importantly, management also spoke about a new focus that could further boost efficiency.That focus is on an area that everybody has been talking about lately: artificial intelligence (AI). Teladoc calls it a "key theme" for the year. But could AI actually be a game-changer for the company?First, a bit of background on Teladoc. It's a leader in telemedicine, serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies. It sells integrated care packages to companies and organizations, with the goal of becoming their "whole person" service provider. So, at Teladoc, you can find primary care, specialists, management for chronic conditions, and mental health services.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel