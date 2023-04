Can AI Help You Make Better Crypto Investments? An Examination of the Latest Tools for AI Traders

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, it was the metaverse that took the world by storm. This year, artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be the new hot topic, and probably for good reason. While the metaverse remains an ambiguous, abstract concept, AI 's potential effects are more concrete and already being noticed, thanks to popular tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was acquired by Microsoft to the tune of $10 billion. As AI continues to prove its capabilities, this rapidly evolving technology is now being combined with another burgeoning sector: cryptocurrencies. Programmers have designed AI-based tools to help navigate the wild world of crypto. If you're interested in what the convergence of AI and crypto looks like today, here is the breakdown you need.