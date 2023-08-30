|
30.08.2023 15:43:00
Can AI Integration Boost Kinder Morgan's Storied Reliability and High-Yield Dividends?
Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a stalwart leader in the realm of energy infrastructure, celebrated for operational and financial reliability as well as delivery of high-yield dividends. Investors looking into the stock should consider how Kinder Morgan leverages AI in its operations. Let's examine how Kinder Morgan integrates technology from Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) to adopt a data-driven approach that continues to drive success and support future growth and dividends. Kinder Morgan stands as an international leader in energy transportation and storage. By constantly developing and improving the underlying infrastructure it uses for this purpose, the company positions itself for greater profits over time. Natural gas pipelines provide Kinder Morgan's largest chunk of revenue, providing $1.9 billion in revenues, or over half, of the company's $3.5 billion total in the most recent quarter.Big-data firm Palantir develops software that gathers information from many sources and helps distill that information into actionable insights and operations. Subscription and exclusive access contracts provide income for Palantir, and its integration with big enterprises helps drive the tech company's profitability.Palantir's data integration software platform, Foundry, is the foundation for its current strategic partnership with Kinder Morgan. The adoption of Foundry within Kinder Morgan's gas storage operations signifies a monumental shift toward data-driven decision-making. The system uses real-time data and programmatic responses to improve operations in the Texas energy market. Kinder Morgan offered many years of experience with predicting flows and needs, and Foundry's integration of disparate data sources made it possible for Kinder Morgan to best employ that experience.
