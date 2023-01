Can AI replace cloud architects?

As I mentioned a few times in this blog, I’ve been working with and teaching about artificial intelligence since the start of my career. This drove much of my interest in cloud computing because AI was not economically viable or accessible until “the cloud” came along.Interest in AI and its applications inflected about five years ago. Then the pandemic happened and some budgets shifted to speedy cloud migrations. Now that things are returning to normal, AI is back. Most enterprises grasp the fundamental possibilities of AI and are looking to weaponize the technology for their own business.The technology got way more impressive along the way. Generative AI, for example, went from PhD dissertations to an accessible and free reality with the advent of generative AI services such as ChatGPT.To read this article in full, please click here