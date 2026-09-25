Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
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25.09.2026 14:12:01
Can AI Upstart Lemonade Topple Berkshire Hathaway?
Choosing between a century-old conglomerate and a tech-driven disruptor defines a modern investor's dilemma. Whether you prefer the stability of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) or the growth potential of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) depends on your goals.
Berkshire is a diversified holding company that generates massive cash flow from established industries like energy and transport. Lemonade uses machine learning to streamline policies and claims for younger consumers. While both operate within the broader financial sector, their business models, risk profiles, and growth trajectories offer different paths for retail investors to consider.
Berkshire Hathaway operates as a massive holding company with a footprint in nearly every corner of the global economy. As one of the most prominent insurance stocks on the market, it generates massive float to fund its vast investment portfolio. It also wholly owns the BNSF railway and significant energy divisions that serve approximately 5.4 million retail utility customers.
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Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
|40,40
|1,89%
|Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|21,37
|-1,13%
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