Can Alphabet Stock Hit $200 in 2024?

By being a leader in the world of technology and owning some of the most popular internet services out there, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the most successful enterprises of all time.And investors have been rewarded, to say the least. Shares have soared fivefold in the last decade, a tremendous gain that trounces that of the Nasdaq Composite Index.We have our sights set on the future, though. As this year comes to a close, is it a realistic scenario for Alphabet shares to rise 48% from today's price to reach $200 by the end of 2024? Let's see what needs to happen.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel