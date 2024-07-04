04.07.2024 10:15:00

Can Amazon Compete with Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft in the Market Cap Race?

Microsoft regained the title of most valuable company in the world after briefly falling behind Nvidia with the latter's recent stock split. However, it's been playing second fiddle to Apple for years and only recently slid into first place since Apple has been under some pressure.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is only in fifth place on the list of U.S. companies with the highest market caps, also behind Alphabet. It has extraordinary growth opportunities in several of its businesses, and the second-highest sales of any U.S. company behind Walmart. Can it become the most valuable company in the world?Market cap is simply the price per share multiplied by the outstanding share count. In other words, it's the total dollar value of all of a company's stock. Amazon stock trades at $193 per share, and there are 10.4 billion shares outstanding, so the market cap is over $2 trillion. That makes it the fifth most-valuable company on the stock market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

