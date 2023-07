Can AMD Be the Next Hottest AI Stock?

No one can deny how vital GPUs (graphics processing units) are to anything involving artificial intelligence (AI). This hardware is used in conjunction with thousands of other GPUs to process the calculations necessary to train AI models. Usually, when discussing GPUs, most people talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). However, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) also has a great GPU product and many other parts necessary to build a data center.Although Nvidia is the GPU market leader, its stock is very expensive now. AMD's stock isn't valued nearly as high but will see a similar business boost thanks to AI . So could AMD be the next outstanding AI stock? Let's find out.AMD's business is much broader than Nvidia's, with products ranging from embedded processors, central processing units (CPUs), data processing units (DPUs), and other products that add to AMD's portfolio. That cuts both ways, as AMD is much more exposed to the consumer market than Nvidia is.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel